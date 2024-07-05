Doha: The Cabinet has approved a draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices and is referring it to the Shura Council.

The preparation of the draft law comes to replace Law No. (26) of 2006 regulating air travel offices and Law No. (6) of 2010 regulating air cargo offices within the framework of modernizing legislation to keep pace with developments in this sector and in accordance with the requirements of international organizations.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet’s regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan yesterday. After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the statement:

The Cabinet also approved a draft law regulating health research and referred it to the Shura Council. The draft law aims to improve health and therapeutic care by conducting health research, providing guarantees to preserve the health and safety of participants.

It also aims at working on the correct application of the principles and ethics regulating health research in its various fields.

The Cabinet was informed of the Shura Council’s approval of the following draft laws: A draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (25) of 2015 regarding civil defense. A draft law amending some provisions of the tenders and auctions law promulgated by Law No. (24) of 2015. A draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (9) of 2017 regarding the organization of schools. A draft law amending some provisions of the penal code promulgated by Law No. (11) of 2004. A draft law regarding the nationalization of jobs in the private sector. A draft law regulating district cooling services. A draft law regarding the protection of public electrical and water installations. A draft law issuing a unified industrial organization system (law) for the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Cabinet reviewed the memorandum of the General Secretariat of the Shura Council on the desire expressed by the Shura Council regarding organizing private schools and the views of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in this regard, and took the appropriate decision regarding it.

The Cabinet also approved the following draft decisions: A draft Cabinet decision regarding the controls and conditions for registering private documents at the National Archives of Qatar. A draft Cabinet decision regarding the foundations, controls and procedures for classifying documents in terms of confidentiality and the rules for accessing them.

A draft Cabinet decision regarding controls, conditions and rules for the destruction of documents and archives. A draft Cabinet decision to form a committee for the destruction of documents and archives. A draft Cabinet decision to form a document evaluation committee, its work system, and determine the remuneration of its members. A draft Cabinet decision regarding controls and procedures for transferring and sorting public documents and transferring archives.

A draft decision of the Board of Trustees of the National Archives of Qatar regarding the conditions, controls and procedures for accessing and benefiting from private archives and documents. The preparation of draft decisions comes in implementation of the provisions of Law No. (7) of 2023 regarding documents and archives.

