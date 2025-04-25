The authorities of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) on Thursday commended the review of the North East Stabilization and Development Master Plan, with a view to reflecting current realities.

The NEDC Group Managing Director/CEO, Mohammed Alkali, disclosed this in Abuja during an interactive session with the Minister of Regional Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh, and the Minister of State for Regional Development, Una Ahmadu. The session was held at the instance of the NEDC Governing Board, chaired by General Paul Tarfa.

According to Alhaji Alkali, the cost of implementing the 529 schemes, programs, and projects over 10 years, which stood at $80 billion (or N33 trillion as of June 2022), requires review in line with current realities.

“At that time, with the exchange rate, we were looking at about N33 trillion, as the exchange rate was not up to 500. But today, I’m sure if we translate 80 billion dollars to naira, the figure could be highly mind-boggling. We have already started the process of reviewing the master plan, as it has entered its second year. We now need to align it with the current situation.

“And for all the budgetary processes, we have been drawing our inputs from these pillars and also the phases, which I’m sure, when you go through the big book here, you’ll see what we have done and what we plan to do.

“But after our last meeting in December, some matters arising have occurred, which I want to bring to the attention of the honorable Ministers and other members present here. In our last presentation, we indicated that Mr. President had given approval to deploy e-mobility in the North East. At the last Council meeting, through the presentation of our two Ministers, we received approval to begin the process.”

In the same vein, President Bola Tinubu has granted the Commission approval for the immediate rehabilitation and reconstruction of key bridges before the rainy season starts.

In line with the Commission’s mandate aimed at achieving regional integration, Alhaji Alkali disclosed that the Commission has already conceived the “construction of a North East regional airline,” so that the region will have its own airline, which will also benefit other regions of the country.

“We are also looking at how we can improve transportation. We are talking about e-vehicles, we’re talking about airlines, and we are also looking at a railway system for the North East, because a lot of work is already going on.”

On the health sector, the NEDC Managing Director/CEO also hinted that the Commission has made significant progress in mapping all health institutions across the North East.

While noting the numerous gaps in the system, he unveiled plans for the establishment of Centers of Excellence across the North East. “For instance, a center in Gombe will specialize in heart diseases, while a center in Taraba will focus on Internal Medicine, and so on.”

“During our exercise, what we discovered, which is very alarming, is that in the whole North East, with a population of about 30 million people, there is currently only one MRI machine servicing the entire region. This MRI machine is about 15 years old, and it’s essentially out of service.

“Additionally, you may recall that during the floods in Maiduguri, all the equipment in UMTH were destroyed, so they need to be replaced. We are now looking at providing at least one MRI machine in each state, and we are working to ensure that UMTH can resume its services as well, because the services were not only disrupted in the North East but across other parts of the country.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the NEDC Governing Board, General Paul Tarfa, pledged the Commission’s “unwavering dedication to working in close synergy with the ministry. We fully recognize the pivotal role that coordination and strategic alignment play in the successful delivery of our mandate.

“In this regard, we are resolutely aligned with the renewed hope agenda of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, a national vision centered on inclusive growth, sustainable development, and improved welfare for all Nigerians.

“We consider it both a duty and an honor to contribute meaningfully to this transformative agenda through our programs, partnerships, and initiatives.

“Our Commission stands ready to deepen institutional collaboration, adhere to policy directives, and embrace innovation in the execution of our responsibilities. We view this Ministry not just as a supervisory body, but as a partner in progress, a partner with whom we share a unified vision for a prosperous, resilient Nigeria,” General Tarfa assured.

In his address, Minister of Regional Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh, expressed excitement over President Tinubu’s commitment to creating and ensuring adequate funding for the seven Regional Development Commissions, tasked with delivering infrastructure to Nigeria.

“It is expected that the best outcomes must be seen from this Regional Ministry. To that extent, I want to assure you that our role is to assist you in succeeding, not to hinder you, and to ensure that the best is done for the benefit of the entire country. I urge you to focus on activities you can start and complete within a reasonable time, so you can take credit for them. And for us in the ministry, we also take credit because if you fail, God forbid, we will be seen as having failed in our assignment.”

Hon. Momoh also urged the Commission to focus on the proposed rail transportation that will connect state capitals.

While acknowledging that such a capital-intensive project may not be completed in the short term, the Minister emphasised the importance of people-oriented projects that state and local governments have not yet embarked on.

