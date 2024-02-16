An Amiri decree was issued on Thursday dissolving the National Assembly, citing the parliament's violation of the Constitution.

The decree, which citied article 107 of the Constitution, said the National Assembly had violated the Constitution within the context of using improper terms in addressing His Highness the Amir.

It added that the Prime Minister, Ministers and other concerned parties must implement this decree, effective as of the time of its issuance. It is to be published in the official Gazette.

Article 107 states the Amir may dissolve the National Assembly by a decree in which the reasons for dissolution shall be indicated.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).