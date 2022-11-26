JEDDAH — The local authorities will adopt the same mechanism developed following the devastating floods of November 2009 to pay compensation for the victims of Thursday’s torrential rain and flooding in Jeddah, according to the spokesman for the city’s mayoralty.



Muhammad Al-Baqami said people affected by the rain shall submit their applications to the Crisis and Disaster Center, which represents all government agencies, to assess the damage and to take legal measures accordingly.



A person affected by rain is entitled to obtain compensation through insurance policies if it includes comprehensive coverage for damage caused by natural disasters, including rain, after the case is registered by the competent authorities.



The compensation will be fixed by the committees approved by the state, according to Article 27 of the Basic Law of Governance, which stipulates that the state guarantees the rights of the citizen and his family in the event of any emergency situations.



Committees shall be formed, headed by the emirate of the region, to receive the requests of the flood victims, assess the damages, and submit them to the Ministry of Finance after endorsement by the concerned authorities.



s of those affected, assess the damages, and submit them to the Ministry of Finance after endorsing them through the concerned authorities.

