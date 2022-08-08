RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has started implementing the procedures for extending visitor identity card for Yemenis residing in Saudi Arabia.



The Jawazat began implementing these procedures in line with a royal directive, which covers all Yemenis residing in the Kingdom who regularly renew their visitor identity during previous periods.



The mechanism will be implemented, in cooperation with the National Information Center (NIC), and the extension period will last for 6 months until Dec. 7 (Jamadul Awwal 13, 1444 AH).



The Jawazat noted that the beneficiary is required to pay the fees to complete the procedures for extending “visitor identity”, noting that the payment service will be available until the end of Tuesday, Aug. 23.



The extension of the "visitor identity" will be done automatically without the need to visit the Jawazat offices, the Jawazat confirmed.



It also said that a "visitor identity" will be printed through the host's account on the "Absher" platform and will be delivered via the Saudi Post (SPL).

