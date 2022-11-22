RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Saud Al-Muajab inaugurated the Child Affairs Unit at the Public Prosecution.



The unit aims to enable children to obtain all their rights guaranteed by the law.



The ceremony was held in conjunction with World Children’s Day, which falls on Nov. 20.



Speaking on the occasion, Al-Muajab said that the wise Saudi leadership pays great attention to protecting society and maintaining its stability and security. “The leadership is keen on dealing with everything that would affect the stability of the family and cause harm to its members. It is wary of protecting the child from various types of abuse, neglect, discrimination, and exploitation, and providing a safe and sound environment so as to enable the child to develop his skills and abilities,” he said.



Al-Muajab affirmed the Public Prosecution’s commitment to preserving the family's entity and stability, protecting children, as well as providing them with a safe environment, and all expertise and support for everything that leads to child protection and stability.



The Child Affairs Unit aims to take into account the best interests of the child, as well as the governance and regulation of the application of legal procedures in cases where the child is one of the victims. It will also verify the social and welfare procedures that have taken place, in cooperation with the relevant authorities to provide a safe social environment for him.



Meanwhile, the Public Prosecution, along with a number of relevant authorities, held a social event for children titled “Future Leaders” to mark World Children's Day. Several children participated in the program.

