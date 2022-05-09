The residency affairs departments in various governorates on Sunday resumed receiving the family visit visa applications of expatriates, reports Al-Rai daily quoting sources. Sources disclosed this came after the suspension of more than two years due to the Corona pandemic. Sources said the opening of the door for visas was previously limited to joining a family, commercial and tourist visas.

Considering the decision issued by the Council of Ministers before the Eid Al- Fitr holiday to cancel all restrictions related to Corona, the residency affairs departments started receiving family visit visa applications, sources added. Sources affirmed that the previous conditions for obtaining visas remain in effect in terms of nationality, salary ceiling, security checks and others.

