RIYADH — The Premium Residency (Special Privilege Iqama) holders can enjoy soon the exclusive rights hitherto allowed only to Saudi citizens in the Kingdom’s health and education sectors.



The Saudi Premium Residency Center (PRC) plans to make new amendments in the Premium Residency Law in this regard, Al-Watan newspaper reported.



The amendments in the law aim to allow non-Saudis from non-target groups to obtain Premium Residency benefits.



At present, the target groups for obtaining the new green card-style Premium Residency include those who have exceptional competence and talent as well as investors, entrepreneurs, property owners, and other proposed target groups.



As per the new move, PRC seeks to grant exemptions, enjoyed by Saudis with regard to health and education services, to the Premium Residency holders.



The initiative aims to achieve the Kingdom’s goals and vision with granting non-Saudis with some privileges and special status over other residents in the Kingdom.



The most important feature of the Premium Residency is that its holders do not require a Saudi sponsor or employer.