BEIRUT — The Lebanese Internal Security Forces have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 4 million Captagon pills into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The Captagon pills were found hidden inside a large consignment disguised as coffee bags.



Those involved in shipping this quantity were two persons, whom the Lebanese Internal Security Forces confirmed that they had arrested.



The Lebanese Internal Security Forces noted that the first suspect was previously arrested for the same crime of smuggling narcotic pills into the Kingdom, and was released about a year ago.



The first suspect was arrested at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, while he was trying to leave Lebanon for Turkey, while a patrol of the Internal Security Division arrested the second suspect in the Lebanese village of Aramoun.



The Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced during an expanded meeting held on Dec. 6, about this smuggling operation, in order to follow up on border measures to combat smuggling operations.



It is noteworthy that during the past month, the Lebanese authorities have thwarted smuggling of 1.5 million Captagon pills hidden inside wooden pallets that were intended for export through Beirut port. They have arrested one of the suspects.



