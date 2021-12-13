CAIRO: Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation against corruption, exchange experiences and information related to corruption crimes, and strengthen both countries’ institutional capacity in this field.

The MoU was signed by Mazen Al-Kahmous, head of the Saudi Anti-Corruption Authority, and Maj. Gen. Hassan Abdel-Shafi, head of the Administrative Control Authority in Egypt.

It comes within the framework of implementing the Saudi national strategy to protect integrity and combat corruption, and to contribute to efforts to promote, develop and document regional, Arab and international cooperation in this regard.

The MoU was signed prior to the start of the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption, which began on Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Representatives from 160 countries are participating.