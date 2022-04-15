RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has clarified that the residency permit (iqama) of a foreign worker can be renewed even if the computer services of the employer were suspended.



The Jawazat’s clarification came in response to an inquiry from a Saudi citizen, whose computer services have been suspended, who wanted to know whether it was possible for him to renew the iqama of his private driver.



The Jawazat confirmed that halting computer services of the employer does not hinder the completion of the services for his employees through the Absher platform.

