RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a new initiative to scrab the visa sticker on the beneficiary's passport and switch to the electronic visa and read its data via a QR code.

The new initiative will be activated in its first stage in the Kingdom's missions in seven countries. The list of countries include United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

This comes within the framework of completing procedures for automating and raising the quality of consular services provided by the ministry by developing a mechanism for granting different kind of visas including work, residence, and visit visas.

