RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior, represented by its Civil Status Agency, has carried out more than one million national ID card renewals through the Absher platform. This is through using the latest facial recognition technologies since the launch of the electronic service in 2022.

Saudi male and female citizens have benefited from the national ID card renewal service by uploading a personal photo electronically through the Absher platform, and it is possible to renew the ID 180 days before its expiry without the need to visit personally the Civil Status offices.

The service for the renewal of the national ID card electronically is an extension of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to support the government's digital transformation process. It also enables citizens to save their time and effort as well as to take advantage of the services independently.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).