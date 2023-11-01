The Sultanate of Oman has suspended the issuance of visas across all categories for Bangladeshi nationals effective today, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Tuesday. The ROP confirmed the suspension of "visa conversions" for expatriates arriving in Oman on tourist and visit visas.

Previously, expatriates entering the country on visit visas could convert their status to employment visas. However, they will now be required to exit the country and return on a work visa.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).