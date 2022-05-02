UAE - On behalf of the Dubai Police General Command, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, offered the force’s heartfelt greetings to the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of Emirates; and UAE residents on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

In an official statement, Lt Gen Al Marri wished good health and well-being for the UAE leaders, further progress and prosperity for UAE residents, and further glory for Arabs and Muslims.

“Dubai Police have completed all preparations and are ready for Eid Al Fitr. We have also developed a plan of action for all general departments and police stations to intensify patrols of all kinds on the internal and external roads of the Emirate, to provide all the comforts of citizens, residents, and visitors.” Lt Gen Al Marri said.

“We urge everyone to abide by laws and regulations, especially the Covid-19 precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and security, and not commit any violations during the festive season,” said Lt. Gen Al Marri in his Eid Al Fitr message to the residents of Dubai.

The police commander-in-chief also said, “several avoidable things lead to frustration of people’s happiness. These include driving recklessly on public roads, misfiring of firecrackers and cycling in undesignated areas”. He urged parents always to pay attention to children, especially when in public parks, and never leave them unsupervised.

