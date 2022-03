CAIRO- Egypt said it will revoke all subsidies, including food staples, bread and fertilizers, from those found to be trespassing on agricultural land, the cabinet said on Thursday.

Egypt has cracked down on farmland building and authorities say they want to end unlicensed building on farmland, reduce overcrowding and provide homes for the poor.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Catherine Evans) ((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))