Dubai Police has added a brand-new Audi RS e-tron GT electric vehicle to its fleet of cars. The unveiling of the new patrol car dressed in the Dubai Police green livery happened at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf emphasised that the Dubai Police, under the guidance of Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, is committed to equipping their tourist security patrols with the latest luxury models.

“These cars will patrol the tourist areas around the city including JBR, Downtown and Dubai Marina,” he said. “With 646 horsepower and an 800-volt lithium-ion battery, it is a fantastic vehicle. Being fully electric, it offers a range of up to 472 km and reaches a speed of 3.3 km/h. The battery charge time from 5 per cent to 80 per cent is 22.5 minutes.”

Sustainability

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf said that the Audi RS e-tron GT electric vehicle is an important addition to the fleet of the police for a number of reasons. "These vehicles enhance the security presence of the tourist police, connecting them with tourists, visitors, and the general public. The Audi RS e-tron GT electric vehicle supports the government and global focus on sustainability in all aspects of daily life, ensuring that Dubai continues to impress the world and showcase its modern face," Al Jallaf added.

This is the Dubai Police fleet’s second fully electric, environmentally friendly vehicle. Brigadier Khalafan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department, emphasised that DubaiPolice's luxury security patrols enhance the security presence in tourist areas during events and community initiatives and play a crucial role in providing services to tourists and the general public, answering their inquiries, providing information, and ensuring their safety throughout their stay in Dubai.

Held from May 1 to 4, the ATM 2023 will host more than 2,000 exhibitors and representatives from over 150 nations and will welcome an estimated 34,000 attendees over the next four days. The 30th edition of the global travel, tourism, and hospitality conference is being held under the theme: ‘Working Towards Net Zero’

Dubai Police will showcase 12 services and products they provide to tourists and visitors, aiming to enhance their experiences in the Emirate.

The handover ceremony was also attended by Juma Al Nabooda, Associate Director and Board Member of Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies; Brigadier Harib Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Administrative Affairs; Brigadier Khalafan Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department; Gaurav Mudgil, National Sales Manager - Audi - AL Nabooda; Rana Eyamie, Marketing Manager -Audi - AL Nabooda; and other senior officials.

