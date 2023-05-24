DUBAI - The Experts Affairs Committee at Dubai Courts has approved the inclusion of Deloitte Professional Services (DIFC) Limited, one of the world's top four global accounting and auditing firms, in Dubai Courts’ expert list.

The inclusion of Deloitte Professional Services (DIFC) Limited in the expert list is part of efforts to advance the judicial expertise system in Dubai, enhance trust and credibility among litigants and provide qualified legal and technical experts to support judicial authorities.

The move is also aligned with the leadership’s directives to ensure a fair and efficient judiciary and achieve the highest levels of excellence in the judicial sector.

Judge Khalid Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Experts Affairs Committee at Dubai Courts, said that guided by the directives and vision of the leadership, judicial work in the emirate is constantly being developed. “The inclusion of Deloitte Professional Services (DIFC) Limited in the expert list is a significant addition to the judicial expertise system in Dubai, representing one of the notable achievements in 2022.”

Al Mansouri noted that the average time required to finalise an expert court report is 46 days, and reports prepared by experts enlisted in Dubai Courts' expert list and government department experts accounted for 99.46 percent of the total expert assignments. He further stated that customer satisfaction with Dubai Courts' electronic services has reached an impressive rate of 97 percent. Additionally, Al Mansouri highlighted that 80 percent of the experts listed in Dubai Courts' expert list are Emiratis.

As part of the continuous efforts by Dubai Courts to enhance the skills of experts, a total of 14 training programmes have been implemented, including the Diploma in Judicial Expertise Management.

In addition, 24 judges from the judicial authority have successfully completed the Technical Diploma Programme for Judicial Authority Members. This programme was organised in collaboration with the UAE Central Bank, the Society of Engineers, and the Emirates Association for Accountants and Auditors.