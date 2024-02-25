The highly anticipated Forensics Conference and exhibition is set to kick off on 5th March as part of the World Police Summit, hosted by the Dubai Police from 5th to 7th March 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Forensics Conference addresses seven scientific tracks and the current challenges in the field of forensics, global trends in leading law enforcement agencies, and the scientific and technological developments taking place worldwide.

Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita Al Muhairi, Director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology at Dubai Police, emphasised the significance of the Forensics Conference as a catalyst for progress in the field. He highlighted that the conference sheds light on the latest scientific and technological advancements in forensics, which have the potential to revolutionise various aspects of crime scene investigation, evidence analysis, criminal identification, judicial pursuit, proactive measures, and predictive techniques in criminal investigations.

Maj. Gen. Bin Ghalita indicated that the conference provides a valuable platform for exchanging scientific knowledge, expertise, and best practices in the field of forensics, especially advancements that have made significant contributions to crime detection and the apprehension of offenders. He explained that the conference aims to engage experts from both the private and public sectors, as well as university students and postgraduate students specialising in relevant scientific disciplines.

Maj. Gen. Bin Ghalita further elaborated, “The conference encompasses various topics and aspects, such as olfactory fingerprinting, virtual anatomy, the applications of genomics in forensics, digital forensic evidence, technical analysis of incidents related to the Internet of Things, digital currencies, electronic wallets, and drones. Additionally, the conference will delve into numerous diverse subjects within the fields of forensic chemistry and psychology and explore the applications of linguistic sciences in serving justice.”

Furthermore, he affirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to keeping up with scientific advancements in crime prevention and apprehending offenders. Maj. Gen. Bin Ghalita underscored that this is achieved by providing the scientific and specialised personnel within the General Department of Forensics and Criminology with the latest technological advancements in various forensic disciplines to contribute to the provision of compelling physical evidence to support investigations and ensure justice is served before judicial authorities.

He further highlighted the importance of organising conferences of this nature, where experts and specialists gather to discuss crucial topics, exchange knowledge and best practices, and foster constructive communication and collaboration.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Director of the International Centre for Forensic Science (ICFS) at the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, emphasised that the conference will witness the establishment of strategic partnerships with international entities from both the government and academic sectors. He highlighted that these partnerships aim to drive advancements in the field of laboratories and forensics while simultaneously strengthening international cooperation through signing multiple memoranda of understanding by the International Centre for Forensic Science at the General Department of Forensics and Criminology.