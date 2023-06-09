In a bid to fight corruption, the supreme audit authority in the UAE has adopted ‘Wajib’ – a pioneering platform for whistleblowing, as an official channel for the general public to report misconduct in public funds at the federal level.

The Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) announced that the Wajib platform that was developed and launched by the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) in May last year will now be implemented across ministries and federal entities throughout the seven emirates. This will enable community members to report any financial or administrative corruption.

They can visit https://wajib.gov.ae/, a secure digital reporting platform, to confidentially report any administrative or financial violations and corruption. It is designed to be inclusive for all members of society, conforming with rules and regulations in terms of protecting anyone who witnesses and reports wrongdoing in efforts to support national actions against corruption.

“We are keen to provide government entities, officials and the general public across the UAE, with the required tools and platforms to take part in our fight to eliminate corruption by promoting the principles of integrity, accountability and transparency,” a spokesperson of SAI said on Wajib’s federal-wide adoption.

It is specifically designed to maintain the highest levels of privacy and confidentiality in protecting all reported data, as well as personal information of individuals who come forward with details that reveal violations or instances of corruption. The reports can be filed and submitted through the platform by anyone who witnesses unlawful or damaging practices that undermine the integrity of the government, including employees, customers and suppliers of government related entities.

“Since its launch, the Wajib platform has shown that it is an effective tool for the reporting process and has become a great success in that manner and we believe that the adoption of Wajib on the federal level will result in positive outcomes and benefits,” the SAI spokesperson noted.

A spokesperson for ADAA underlined that the implementation of the Wajib platform across the UAE is a “great leap forward” to uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“It is our goal to be the frontrunners of safeguarding not only Abu Dhabi’s public funds and resources but the entire nation’s as well. Through our strategic partnership with SAI, the reach of the Wajib reporting platform widens to help protect public funds across the country.”

