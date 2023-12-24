Major General Saif Mohammad Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, said that several police stations in the emirate of Sharjah received six stars and five stars in the UAE Government's Global Star Rating System for Services in 2023, adding that this recognition encourages them to sustain their excellence and strive for more in their police work in 2024.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Major General Al Shamsi said that surveillance cameras across the emirate’s cities helped achieve good results in preventing crime and solving criminal cases in 2023.

The Sharjah Police had set its plans by benchmarking previous results and aims to improve its performance in 2024 in both services and combatting crime, he added.

He then expressed his gratitude for the continuous support of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, enabling Sharjah Police to uphold security and safety throughout the emirate.

According to Major General Al Shamsi, the General Command of the Sharjah Police has made significant progress in reducing road fatalities and the rate of serious crimes in the emirate from January to September 2023. The road fatality rate dropped to 1.33 deaths per 100,000 residents, while the rate of serious crimes fell to 32 crimes per 100,000 people. The average response time for emergency cases also improved by 3.5 minutes, boosting the national indicator for the speed of response time for emergency cases at the Ministry of Interior and supporting related goals and objectives.

He also noted that the Sharjah Police aims to improve its institutional work and boost performance in line with the national agenda’s objectives, as well as promote cooperation with partners from various entities and institutions to achieve remarkable results that embody the Ministry of Interior’s vision to make the UAE the world’s safest and most secure country.

As part of the ongoing efforts to ensure streamline and bolster efficiency, the Sharjah Police fully automated its digital services, offering 38 services for individuals, businesses, and public entities. From January to September 2023, the command’s digital channels were used by some 96.5 percent of the customers, with 96 percent expressing their satisfaction with the digital services provided.

The percentage of happiness among employees of the Sharjah Police reached 83.3 percent in the current year, underscoring its vision to achieve its goals and create a conducive, high-quality work environment for its members, he stressed. In addition, customer satisfaction reached 94 percent in 2023.

Major General Al Shamsi spotlighted that the Ministry of Interior’s strategic plan for 2023-2026 has four main pillars, which are using advanced technology to prevent and combat local and international crime, improving road safety with modern traffic systems, utilising technology and innovation in civil protection and safety, and preparing and responding effectively to crises and disasters.

In this context, the Sharjah Police utilises digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) as essential pillars in its crime prevention strategies to achieve the highest levels of security and safety for society. The emirate has now installed 44,643 cameras so far, especially in the central and eastern regions, which are smart and can monitor roads, identify and track licence plates, and alert high-risk facilities, he added, noting that this system has improved the security and safety index, which was 98 percent in 2022, and the response time index, which averaged 3.5 minutes in 2023.

He mentioned the “Guard Service” initiative by Sharjah Police, which allows community members to contribute to security and safety by sharing reports and information on crimes and negative behaviour simply and conveniently while maintaining their privacy and anonymity.

The Sharjah Police’s General Command and relevant authorities are stepping up their preparations before the winter season begins to provide a secure and stable environment for citizens, residents, and visitors, he further added, stressing that they are working with all strategic partners to coordinate their roles and achieve intended objectives.

Major General Al Shamsi affirmed that the decision to consistently apply a 35 percent discount on traffic violations when settled within 60 days of their occurrence stands out as a significant and enduring initiative, which has notably improved customer satisfaction, eased financial pressures, and expedited traffic violation settlements.

This positive impact is evident in traffic statistics, which revealed an 11.1 percent rise in the number of settled traffic violations after the implementation of the decision, which came into force on 1st April, 2023, as observed in a comparison between the first and second quarters of the current year, he added.

Major General Al Shamsi said that the Sharjah Police General Command has a unit dedicated to fighting money laundering crimes, which is part of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department. This unit consists of a team of experts with considerable experience in this field, including officers, non-commissioned officers, and specialists, he explained.

The General Command of the Sharjah Police manages 12 comprehensive police stations, with eight in Sharjah City, one in the Central Region, and three in the Eastern Region. A new comprehensive police station is being planned in the Al Shanouf area in response to the emirate’s urban development and geographical expansion.

The Wasit Comprehensive Police Station and the Traffic and Licensing Service Centre received a 6-star rating on the Global Star Rating System for Services in 2023, the first in the emirate to achieve this rating. Meanwhile, the West Comprehensive Police Station, the Industrial Comprehensive Police Station, the Eastern Region, and Kalba Comprehensive earned a 5-star rating.