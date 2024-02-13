JEDDAH — The inspection teams from the National Program to Combat Commercial Concealment (tasattur) have detected a total of 15 tasattur cases during their raids on the main vegetable market and other public utility markets in the Jeddah governorate. A number of violators were arrested and legal measures were taken against the establishments that were involved in the violations.



Several public utility markets were raided by officials of the joint teams of the program. They included officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.



The inspection raids covered commercial establishments, sales outlets, and stalls. They seized 15 suspected cases of cover-up and violations of the Saudization regulations in the vegetable and fruit sector. The officials summoned the perpetrators of the crimes to complete the legal procedures against them.



The inspection teams verified the validity of commercial records, municipal licenses, licenses necessary to practice activities, and labor activities recorded in work permits to ensure that illegal residents are not being employed.



As per the Anti-Commercial Concealment Law, the penalties include imprisonment for a period of up to five years, a fine of up to SR5 million, and seizure and confiscation of illicit funds after final judicial rulings are issued against those involved in the crimes.

