RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) renewed its warning to its taxpayers and clients not to fall in the trap of scammers who attempt to cheat them through fraudulent text and email messages, impersonating the authority.



“The scammers’ claim that the authority would refund or pay financial dues is nothing to do with reality. The fraudsters are also seeking to get access to the personal or banking data of customers,” ZATCA said.



The authority noted that such fraudulent practices and operations are aimed to obtain personal and banking data through suspicious messages claiming to receive requests to refund amounts paid to the authority, and requesting access to electronic links to provide more information or data or filling out electronic forms.



The authority reiterated that it does request neither access to links through its messages nor any information related to bank cards for the purpose of payment except only through the official channels, which are the authority’s website (zatca.gov.sa) and the ZATCA application for smart phones.



The authority called on its taxpayers and clients to ensure that they use the authority’s communication channels, through the unified number of the call center (19993), which operates 24 hours a day and seven days a week, or the “Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs” account on the X platform (@Zatca_Care@ or through e-mail (info@zatca.gov.sa) or instant chats through the authority’s website. The authority indicated that it receives through these channels all inquiries related to the obligations of taxpayers and clients and all the services it provides.



The ZATCA stressed to all its taxpayers and clients the importance of safeguarding themselves from fraud in all its ways and methods, and ensure the security of their banking and personal information by not responding to messages received from parties impersonating the authority. It also underlined the need to verify the source of incoming spam messages before clicking on the links to protect their personal data and not fall in the trap of scammers.

