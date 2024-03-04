RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) thwarted two attempts to smuggle over 63,000 Captagon pills through Haditha Port. The contraband was cleverly concealed within two vehicles entering Saudi Arabia.



In the first instance, ZATCA operatives discovered 41,279 Captagon pills hidden in various parts of a vehicle. The second attempt involved the concealment of 22,000 pills using a similar method in another vehicle arriving at the port.



Following the seizures, ZATCA coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, leading to the arrest of five individuals implicated in receiving the smuggled goods within the country.



ZATCA emphasizesd its commitment to rigorous customs oversight on imports and exports, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, to safeguard community security and welfare.



The authority urged public cooperation in combatting smuggling and protecting the national economy. Reports of smuggling activities can be confidentially made through the designated security hotline (1910), email (1910@zatca.gov.sa), or an international number (00966114208417). Informants may be eligible for a financial reward upon the verification of their information.

