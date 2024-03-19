RIYADH — A woman was arrested for her involvement in selling gold-plated aluminum bars after misleading through advertisement on Snapchat platform that they are real gold bars. Officials from the Ministry of Commerce found that she was involved in the sale of seven bullion.



It was found in examination and calibration that these bullion are gold-plated aluminum pieces. The woman cheated those who run a commercial facility in Al-Kharj governorate in the Riyadh region by falsely claiming that they were pure gold bullion.



The results of analysis of the samples in specialized laboratories found that she engaged in fraudulent and deceptive means. The concerned authorities are completing legal procedures before referring the suspect to the Public Prosecution for the imposition of statutory penalties in accordance with the Precious Metals and Gemstones Law. They are also tracing out the source of the fraudulent metals.



The Precious Metals and Gemstones Law and its executive regulations stipulate imposing a number of penalties against the violations of precious metals and gemstones. According to the law, anyone who sells, offers or possesses, with the intention of selling precious metal bullion or artifacts not stamped with the regulatory mark, or cheats or deceives in the type, weight or caliber of precious metals or items plated, inlaid or clad with them will face penalties. The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine of up to SR400,000 or one of these two penalties.

