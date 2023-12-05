RIYADH — Prosecution authorities in Saudi Arabia began investigations into allegations of forgery by an expatriate of Arab nationality.



Investigations by the Prosecution for Crimes Against Public Trust revealed that the accused had forged a baseless classification certificate attributed to a public body, noting that he submitted the forged document to the relevant authorities knowingly.



The accused also forged a customary document, which consisted of financial statements belonging to a company after he added incorrect details by making them appear to be correct. He submitted the documents to the relevant authorities despite knowing about the forgery.



The accused was arrested and referred to the competent court to impose penalties against him by following the penal law for forgery crimes.



The Public Prosecution stressed the importance of documents, noting that any infringement on them, whether by forgery or by any other means, called for criminal accountability.

