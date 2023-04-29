JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has warned that those who frequent open drug scenes (ODSs) will be awarded with jail terms.



“Imprisonment is the penalty for anyone caught visiting a place facilitated for the use of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, with a knowledge of what is going on there. The penalty will be imposed on such persons even if it is not proven that they are using the substance,” the Public Prosecution said in a statement.



Saudi Arabia imposes extreme penalties for the import, manufacture, sale, possession, and consumption of both alcohol and illegal drugs.

The Saudi criminal laws stipulate that possession or use of alcohol or drugs will be punishable by public flogging, fines, imprisonment, and deportation. Anyone found dealing in huge quantity of drugs in Saudi Arabia is liable for the death penalty.

