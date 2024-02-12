RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,683,000 Captagon pills at the Haditha Port in Riyadh.



The authority said that during the inspection of a truck arriving through Haditha port, this substantial quantity of pills was discovered concealed within the cavities of the truck's tires.



In collaboration with the General Directorate of Drug Control, ZATCA stressed its commitment to intensifying customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports to safeguard society and shield it from such harmful substances.



ZATCA has called on public to join the fight against smuggling to protect society and the national economy.



Individuals can report smuggling activities by contacting the dedicated security report number (1910), via email at 1910@zatca.gov.sa, or through the international number (+966114208417).



ZATCA assured complete confidentiality for reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system, offering a financial reward if the information provided is verified to be accurate.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).