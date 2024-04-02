RIYADH — The Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced that 146 government officials, accused of corruption, were arrested during the last month of March.

They included officials of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of National Guard, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, in addition to the officials of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

The corruption charges against them included bribery, abuse of power, forgery and money laundering.



The Nazaha said in a statement on Monday that its officials conducted as many as 1657 inspection rounds during the last month. As a result of the inspection, investigations were carried out about the charges against 239 officials.

Among these officials, 146 were arrested and some of them released on bail later. A number of criminal and administrative cases are being filed against the defendants, the authority said in the statement.



The Nazaha noted that it receives reports and information about corruption cases through its website (https://nazaha.gov.sa/Services/ApplyReports), as well as through its toll-free phone (980), personal contract, regular mail, telephone telegram, and fax (0114420057).

