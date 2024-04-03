RIYADH — Etidal and Telegram have intensified their efforts against extremist content online, achieving significant progress in the first quarter of 2024.



Together, they have managed to shut down 445 channels and remove over 16 million pieces of extremist content linked to three major terrorist organizations.



This collaborative effort marks the third consecutive year of their commitment to combatting the online propaganda of ISIS, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, and Al-Qaeda.



The breakdown of their accomplishments includes the removal of 11,634,102 pieces of content and the closure of 187 channels associated with ISIS, elimination of 3,227,272 pieces of content along with 186 channels related to Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, and the removal of 1,635,241 pieces of content and closure of 72 channels linked to Al-Qaeda.



Since the partnership between Etidal and Telegram began in February 2022, a total of 75,388,319 pieces of extremist content have been eradicated, and 13,533 channels used for spreading extremist propaganda have been closed.

