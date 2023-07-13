ABHA — The Criminal Court in Abha has sentenced a Saudi citizen to 25 years in prison for promoting amphetamine pills for the second time for the purpose of selling them.



The court's decision to imprison the citizen came after convicting him of promoting 25 banned psychotropic amphetamine pills, and also of possessing 25 pills of the same substance for the purpose of trafficking.



The accused also covered up the source of the seized narcotics.



In addition to imprisoning the citizen for 25 years, the court also prevented him from traveling outside Saudi Arabia for a period of 25 years after the expiry of his prison term.



The penalties also included a fine of SR150,000 to the accused, which will be taken from him and deposited in the public treasury of the state.



The court, in addition, confiscated his mobile phone and the car that was used in the promotion and trafficking process.

