RIYADH — The Environmental Security Special Forces has arrested a Saudi citizen in Riyadh for violating the Environment Law by acquiring 43 wild and predatory animals, some of which are endangered.



The citizen was arrested for not obtaining a permit that would enable him to acquire the animals.



This is considered a violation of Saudi Arabia's Environment Law and the executive regulation for trade in fungal organisms and their products and derivatives.



The Special Forces clarified that legal measures were taken against the citizen, then he was referred to the Public Prosecution.



The Special Forces confirmed that the animals were handed over to the National Center for Wildlife Development (NCWD) to transfer them to a sheltering center.



The forces have also confirmed that the penalty for trafficking in endangered animals is a fine of up to SR30 million and imprisonment for up to 10 years, or one of these two penalties.



It is necessary for every person who sees any cases that represent an attack on animals, the environment or wildlife to report it to the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern region (Al-Sharqiya), while 999 and 996 for the rest of Saudi Arabia's regions.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).