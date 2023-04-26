JEDDAH — The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 12.7 million amphetamine pills into Jeddah.



The official spokesperson of GDNC Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi stated that the security follow up of the smuggling and promoting networks resulted in the seizure of this huge quantity of amphetamine pills hidden as a pomegranate consignment at the Jeddah Islamic Port.



The individuals who were receiving this quantity were arrested, he said, clarifying that they are 4 expatriates, two are Egyptians, and the other two are a Yemeni and a Syrian.



Maj. Al-Hazmi confirmed that they have been taken preliminary measures against the accused, and then referred them to the Public Prosecution.



The thwarting operation was conducted in cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).

