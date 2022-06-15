RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security blacklisted 19 people and entities for their involvement in facilitating the financial activities of the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Tuesday.



All funds and assets of those listed above will be frozen, the Kingdom’s Presidency of State Security said.



“Financial institutions, Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions, and natural and legal persons are prohibited from engaging in any direct or indirect transactions with them, on behalf of them, or for their interests” a presidency statement said.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).