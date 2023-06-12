RIYADH — Around 11,610 violators of residency, labor laws and border security regulations were arrested in various regions of the Kingdom within a week.

According to the Ministry of Interior the arrests were made during the joint field campaigns carried out by various units of the security forces across the Kingdom during the week from June 1 to 7.



The arrests included 6,303 violators of the residency system, 4,136 violators of the border security rules, and 1,171 violators of the labor laws.



Another 619 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 43% were Yemenis, 54% Ethiopians, and 3% of other nationalities, with 119 violators being caught trying to cross the border to exit Saudi Arabia.



Nineteen persons, who were involved in transporting and harboring violators of residency and work regulations and practiced cover up activities, were arrested.



A total of 29,399 violators are currently subjected to procedures for violating regulations, of which 24,372 are men and 5,027 are women.



Of them 23,381 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 1,303 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and 7,445 violators were deported.



The Ministry of Interior emphasized that anyone who facilitates the entry of an infiltrator into the Kingdom or gives him transportation or shelter or any assistance or service shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years in prison, and a maximum fine of SR1 million, in addition to the confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation.

