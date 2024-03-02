RIYADH — The Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced on Friday that it had arrested a total of 126 employees from various ministries, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Guard, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, on charges of corruption.



These arrests were made following a series of 3,209 inspections and investigations into allegations against 288 individuals in February 2024.

While some of those arrested have been released on bail, numerous criminal and administrative cases have been initiated against them as part of Nazaha's ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the Kingdom's public sector.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).