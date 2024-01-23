Riyadh: The Ministry of Interior’s "Absher" electronic platform stressed the necessity of not responding to any message or communication claiming to facilitate services for beneficiaries, whether citizens or residents.



Absher also warned against sharing personal data with any entity or person, advising users to maintain their confidentiality for the sake of protecting their privacy and avoiding exposing themselves to legal accountability.



The platform warned against visiting and logging in to unsafe websites, instead advising the use of its official accounts and website www.absher.sa, or through its application on the official application stores, where the password can be changed through the official Absher website, or through self-service devices, where the password can be changed on mobile devices.