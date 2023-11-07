JEDDAH — A Saudi court sentenced five members of a gang of thieves to varying jail terms. The gang members were convicted of stealing electricity cables and industrial equipment from construction sites. The court awarded 25 years in prison to some of the convicts.



The financial crimes wing at the Public Prosecution completed the investigation against the organized criminal gang consisting of five citizens who engaged in theft. It was found in investigations that the gang members encroached several construction project sites, and stole electricity cables and industrial equipment, and stocked the stolen items outside the sites. They were arrested and referred to the competent court.



The Public Prosecution reiterated that it will not hesitate to take legal measures and take criminal procedures against anyone who encroach on public and private properties.

