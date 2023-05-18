JEDDAH — The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in the Jeddah governorate has foiled the attempts to circulate 55.2 kilograms of cocaine that were found hidden in a number homes. Eleven foreigners were arrested in connection with stocking and selling drugs that target the security of the Kingdom and its younger generation.



Those arrested included four expatriates, five Nigerian nationals who arrived in Saudi Arabia on visit visa, and two violators of the Border Security Law. They were referred to the Public Prosecution after taking preliminary legal measures.



The security authorities called on the citizens and expatriates to pass all information available with them about any suspicious activities related to drug smuggling or sale by calling the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province and 999 in the rest of the regions. They can also contact over the number of the GDNC 995 or via e-mail 995@gdnc.gov.sa, the directorate said while stressing that all such tips off will be treated confidentially.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).