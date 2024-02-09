JEDDAH — A Saudi court sentenced an Arab national, who is convicted of forging a university degree certificate, to one year in prison. He was found guilty of violating the Penal Law for Forgery Crimes, the Public Prosecution said in a statement.



It was revealed in investigations carried out by the Crimes against Public Trust wing at the Public Prosecution that the accused forged a university certificate with the intention of obtaining a professional license to practice engineering work. He fabricated a civil engineering certificate and attributed it to a university that belonged to his country.



The Arab expatriate was arrested and referred to the competent court, which ruled the verdict against him. The Public Prosecution warned that those, who attempt to tamper with any certificates, shall face criminal accountability.

