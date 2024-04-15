Riyadh: The Criminal Investigation and Search Department of the Riyadh Region Police have apprehended two Pakistani residents for using a residential unit as a hub for trafficking 13,000 narcotic tablets. The detainees have undergone legal procedures and subsequently been referred to the Public Prosecution.



Security authorities urge citizens and residents to report any information related to suspicious drug smuggling or trafficking activities. They can contact 911 from Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, and 999 from other areas across the Kingdom. Reports can also be submitted to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) by calling 995 or via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports are treated with the utmost confidentiality.