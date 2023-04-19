Qatar - The Public Prosecution Tuesday announced the conclusion of investigation procedures regarding the collapse of Building No. 13 in the Bin Derham area.

A statement issued by the office of the Attorney General said that the outcome of the investigations carried out by the Public Prosecution and the technical report of the committee formed by a decision of the Prosecution indicated the following:

- The execution of the construction of the building was different from the design drawings as the width of some sectors was changed to 20 cm instead of 25 cm and 30 cm. Besides, the fortification iron bars' diameter was changed from 25mm to 18mm.

- The reduction of width of the columns and iron bars' diameter throughout the construction and building phase resulted in reducing and abolishing the safety margins often followed in the design of buildings.

- The company that carried out the maintenance works did not obtain the necessary permit and licence.

- The residents of the building were not evacuated to carry out the main maintenance necessary for the building columns.

- The safety procedures were not followed during the maintenance works as the supports capable of carrying big loads were not provided.

- The company that carried out the maintenance works was not qualified to do the necessary maintenance works.

The investigations concluded that the following are responsible for the collapse: the main contractor, the project consultant, the building owner, and the company that carried out the maintenance works.

Therefore, the Attorney General has issued a decision to refer the accused to the Criminal Court.

