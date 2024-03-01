Doha, Qatar: Over 27,000 narcotic pills were seized by Qatar officials from a foiled smuggling attempt into the country.

The Air Cargo Customs Department seized a total of 27,930 Captagon pills in a parcel shipped to Qatar. An inspection was conducted on the parcel upon suspicion by a Customs inspector. This led to the detection of narcotic pills stuffed inside heating equipment.

Customs has shared a short clip during the inspection process as they further share details on the seizure.

The General Authority of Customs, once again, urged all community members to participate in the national campaign (Kafih) aimed at combating crimes and customs violations.

It added that this can be done by providing information related to the smuggling of prohibited or restricted goods, and tampering with customs documents and invoices, among other violations, through the Customs official email or call 16500.

