Saudi authorities detained a total of 21,151 illegal expats within a week for various infractions related to residency, work, and border security regulations, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency released on Saturday.

It has been revealed that 13,799 individuals were apprehended for breaching residency laws, while 4,768 were held for attempting illegal border crossings. Additionally, 2,584 individuals were detained due to labour-related violations.

Of those attempting illegal entry into the Kingdom, 72 per cent were Ethiopian, 25 per cent were Yemeni, and the remaining 3 per cent belonged to other nationalities, totalling 1,283 individuals.

Furthermore, 67 individuals were intercepted while attempting to cross into neighbouring countries, and eight were arrested for their involvement in transporting and harbouring violators.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior warned that individuals found aiding illegal entry, including providing transportation and shelter, could face severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to 15 years, fines reaching SR1 million ($260,000), and confiscation of assets and vehicles.

To report suspected violations, individuals can utilize toll-free numbers: 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

