MADINAH — Two Pakistani passengers attempting to enter Saudi Arabia with forged biometric features were returned from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.



The two passengers violated residency and work regulations earlier, leading to the completion of legal procedures against them.



In another development, the General Directorate of the Border Guard, participating in the Ministry of Interior's mobile exhibition across the Kingdom, warned against aiding border security violators. The exhibition showcased modern technologies used to monitor border security violators and the penalties for those facilitating their entry, movement, shelter, or providing them with any form of assistance or service.



Security authorities urged citizens and residents to report any information about violators of residency and border security regulations or any activities related to drug smuggling or trafficking, emphasizing the complete confidentiality of all reports.

