DUBAI - The maritime rescue units of Dubai Police have attended to 25 marine accidents and conducted 55 maritime operations since the beginning of 2022, the acting director of Ports Police Station in Dubai revealed.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi confirmed their readiness to respond to any accidents and deal with emergencies at all times. "The station dispatches patrols regularly to ensure faster response across the emirate's waters and water streams, including the Hatta valleys," he added.

According to Lt. Col. Al Naqbi, Dubai Police have also identified several points around where joint patrols from the Maritime Security Section, Maritime Rescue Section and Beaches Security Section are stationed with divers, rescuers and rescue boats to ensure a rapid and swift response.

Lt Col Al Naqbi urged beachgoers to adhere to safety warnings and comply with advisories related to maritime currents. "If the flag was red, it is not allowed to swim due to rough sea conditions and high waves. People should follow safety instructions," he added.

"It is crucial for beachgoers to stay within the designated boundaries while swimming which translated to 300-500 meters, to prevent being caught in sea currents in unstable weather, and to avoid accidents with boats and jet skis," he continued.

Lt Col Al Nagbi also advised public members to call 999 in emergencies and to download Dubai Police's Sail Safely app, which helps warn users about any delays during the trip; identify hazards; send distress requests directly to Dubai Police; and facilitate rapid emergency response.