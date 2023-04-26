Due to the extensive maritime safety measures implemented by Dubai Police, the Eid Al Fitr holiday saw no drowning incidents in Dubai waters.

Colonel Dr. Hassan Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, highlighted that, in collaboration with internal and external partners, they had prepared a thorough plan to accommodate hundreds of visitors during the Eid Al Fitr break.

"The strategy involved increased maritime security and rescue patrols, jet skis, bicycles, beach security patrols, and public safety awareness initiatives. The approach aimed to provide quick and effective responses to emergencies around the clock while supervising compliance to preserve public safety," he said.

Al Suwaidi also pointed out that their teams responded to two incidents during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

"In the first incident, a boat at Rashid Port caught fire due to an engine explosion after refuelling. Our patrol teams promptly collaborated with fire experts to resolve the situation, and no injuries were reported," he revealed.

"In the second incident, a maritime vehicle collided with the Al Maktoum Bridge because of an engine failure. The resulting loss of control led to the vehicle striking the bridge, causing minor damage to both the bridge and the vehicle. The maritime patrols managed the situation without any injuries," he added.

Al Suwaidi encouraged the public, particularly maritime activity enthusiasts, to follow safety instructions and guidelines. He also advised beachgoers to follow lifeguard instructions and avoid the sea during adverse weather and high waves to ensure their safety.

Lastly, Al Suwaidi stressed the significance of utilising Dubai Police's "Sail Safely" service before embarking on maritime journeys, enabling rescue patrols to act and respond rapidly in emergencies.