An Emirati family living in Hatta has earned special recognition for their “effective and continuous volunteering work” in all events organised by the Dubai Police in Hatta.

Rashid Al Hafiti and his family were honoured by Brigadier Ahmed Yousef Al Mansouri, deputy director of the General Department of Community Happiness, in the presence of Col Abdullah Rashid Al Hafeet, acting director of Hatta Police Station; Lt-Col Rashid bin Markhan Al Ketbi, head of the Criminal Records; and Captain Ahmed Al Bahr, director of Community Relations.

“Honouring Al Hafiti family was a gesture of appreciation for the contributions they have made during events organised by the Dubai Police, such as open meetings with police officials, community-based initiatives like ‘Positive Spirit’, as well as the Iftar meal distribution during the holy month of Ramadan, ‘Day of Tolerance’ event, and many more,” Brig Al Mansouri said.

He added the Dubai Police are always keen on recognising members of the community “who volunteer constantly, which is an essential part of the UAE culture”.

