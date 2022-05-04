A 35-year-old African expat is accused of luring and robbing an Asian man using Facebook.

He posted an announcement on the social media platform of a massage centre.

The Asian man saw the fake advertisement on the platform and went to the location. However, he was then assaulted and forcefully locked in an apartment, in Al Barsha.

The man was then attacked by the African and his accomplices, who robbed him of his wallet and phone.

The accused continued to attack him until he gave them the pin of his bank card. Once he gave in to their demands, they handcuffed him and left the apartment.

After a few hours, they returned to the apartment, left his phone and wallet and fled the scene.

The victim then crawled towards his wallet, from where he took out a piece of metal and managed to free himself. After which, he realised that the accused had withdrawn Dh600 using his card and had made 6 purchases from a store of a grand total of Dh66,000. He immediately informed the police.

A team of CID officers collected information and arrested one of the accused. Other suspects are still at large.

The African man has been sentenced to three years in prison and has been ordered to pay a fine of Dh67,000.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).