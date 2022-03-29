National and international cyber experts will discuss ideas and actions to ensure a 'safe economy' at the 2nd Oman Cyber Security Conference to be held under the auspices of Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, on Wednesday.

Abdullah al Shueli, Editor in Chief of Oman Daily Observer, will moderate the media session of the event, which is expected to come out with crucial recommendations towards a "safe economy free from cyber threats."

The event titled 'Partnership for a Safe Economy' is scheduled at the Sheraton Hotel.

Maqbool bin Salem al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, will deliver a keynote speech at the conference hosted by Hatim bin Hamed al Taie, Secretary-General of the Conference, followed by the opening statement by Dr Ali bin Salem al Balushi, Director of the Electronic Defence Centre.

A survey tour of the work of the teams participating in the "Ethical Hacking Response Exercise" will be implemented with the participation of a group of ethical hacking experts and cybersecurity specialists, on the sidelines of the conference, soon after a film entitled "Partnership for a Safe Economy" is screened.

The first session will discuss 'Electronic Security and Partnership Requirements' that includes a working paper 'Possible Legislative Frameworks to Achieving Cyber Security' presented by Mohammed bin Ahmed al Lamki, member of the Technology and Innovation Committee in the State Council.

Abdullah bin Nabil bin Abdullah al Ghassani, a cyber security specialist at Cyber Security Park of Oman Data Park Company, will present a working paper entitled 'Towards partnerships that keep pace with development and protect systems and information.' Then a working paper entitled 'The Concept of Partnership in Cyber Security Strategies' will be presented by Mazin bin Hamed bin Nasser al Salmi, a researcher in cyber security affairs at the Electronic Defence Centre.

The second session is entitled 'Economics of Electronic Security' and includes the presentation of a number of working papers by eminent personalities in the field.

Aziza bint Sultan al Rashidiyah, Director of Cyber Security Services at the National Information Safety Centre at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, will present a working paper entitled 'The Cybersecurity Industry and Integrated Roles' while Saeed bin Mohammed al Badi, Senior Information Security Specialist at Daleel Oil Company will present a working paper entitled 'Towards Unified Penetration Indicators".

Dr Ahmed bin Hammad al Kalbani, Dean of the Academy of Advanced Cyber Security, will present the last working paper in this session, entitled "Innovation in Enhancing Readiness for Cyber Security".

The conference will conclude with a discussion session entitled "Towards an Effective Partnership for a Safe Economy", in which Mohammed bin Ahmed al Lamki, Member of the Technology and Innovation Committee at the State Council, Dr Ahmed bin Hammad al Kalbani, Dean of the Academy of Advanced Electronic Security, and Maysa bint Saeed al Dhankiyah, Assistant Director of Cyber Security will participate.

Ernst & Young, Niaz bin Ahmed al Balushi, Director of Information and Technology Department at Daleel Petroleum Company and Anas bin Mohsin al Balushi, Senior Cyber Security Engineer at Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) will also be part of the sessions.

